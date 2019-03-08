Day will meet night and the SSC Champs will light up

ON TRACK: Stadium Short Course president Brent Taylor and Gladstone Dirtrider Motorcross club president Troy Andrewartha are looking forward to this weekend's racing action at Benaraby Motorsports Complex.

MOTORSPORT: It's promised to deliver lots of dirt, maybe mud-flying in the first round of the Stadium Short Course Championship at the Benaraby Motorsport Complex today.

It's a meet where day will meet night and the floodlights will illuminate the dirt track.

Gladstone Dirt Riders and Motorcross Club president Troy Andrewartha and SSC president Brent Taylor helped to organise the event that will consisit of drivers from the Gold Coast, Brisbane and north to Mackay.

"There will be five classes and they are the PRO 4WD, Super Light Buggies, Performance Side-By-Side, PRO Side-By-Side and Junior Side-By-Side," he said.

Three Gladstone drivers stand good chances - all in the PRO 4WD.

"Daniel Pickles, Ben Saunders and Christopher Kelly all have as good chances as any," Taylor said.

"There's actually more from other regions than from Gladstone."

Andrewartha predicted that there will be about 30 competitors in total.

Scrutineering was last night while time trials start at 9am today with racing at 10am.

The day will have three lots of heats followed by finals and then presentations at 9pm.

Racing is based on collective individual times and not on who is first to the finish line. Rounds two and three will be on June 29 and October 19.