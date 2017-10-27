News

Day trips, Seafood and industrial tourism on the cards

FRESH SEAFOOD: Tourist board wants Gladstone seafood to be highly sort after.
FRESH SEAFOOD: Tourist board wants Gladstone seafood to be highly sort after.
MATT HARRIS
by

CASHING in on what we already have on our doorstep is the key to driving up tourist numbers.

In order to achieve that, GAPDL is looking at reef day trips when cruise ships arrive.

"It's not as easy as we thought to get that because the boats who are out there now doing it within the Southern Great Barrier Reef region are all busy,” CEO Darryl Branthwaite said.

"You can't get them out here based on five, six or even 10 cruise days.”

Despite hitting some snags along the way, the idea is still in the pipeline.

"We're really keen and we're talking to people at the moment. There's two or three parties at the moment and probably one will emerge out of that.”

Seafood is another hot topic.

Leslie Miller and his massive haul a red Emperor at the Boyne Tannum HookUp. April 29, 2017
Leslie Miller and his massive haul a red Emperor at the Boyne Tannum HookUp. April 29, 2017 Paul Braven GLA290417HOOKUPpb

"It would be really nice to be able to say we've got SGBR seafood here,” Mr Branthwaite said.

"You want to go to the Sydney or Melbourne fish markets and see a big red emperor with 'caught yesterday in Gladstone' on it.

"It's happening now, but we want to have fish that gets sought after so people actually want to buy it because it's a superior product and not farmed.”

Mr Branthwaite also mentioned the possibility of industrial tourism, where visitors could tour industrial sites or a smelter.

Topics:  gapdl gladstone area promotion and development limited gladstone region gladstone tourism southern great barrier reef

Gladstone Observer
'Confidence is back': Gladstone on track as vacancy rates drop

'Confidence is back': Gladstone on track as vacancy rates...

Home owners will be happy with the latest data from REIQ

'Unfathomable': Residents determined to find answers for trawler families

TRAGIC: Dianne skipper Ben Leahy.

'We owe those boys to keep looking.'

'Heavy lifting': Curtis Island LNG exporter proud of new deal

APLNG flare August 2015

New deal means APLNG will supply more to domestic market.

Mum shocked as strangers snoop inside fire-damaged home

Firefighters rushed to a home on Carron St after reports of smoke coming out of a home's window.

A local was scared when strangers peeked inside her home, post-fire.

Local Partners