Day therapy centre opens at Gladstone's private hospital

WELLNESS SUPPORT: Mercy Day Therapy Centre is operating out of the Mater Gladstone.

A NEW therapy centre has opened at Gladstone Mater Hospital, providing relief for the region's patients who are determined to recover at home.

The Mercy Day Therapy Centre opened recently, offering allied health through the Commonwealth Home Support Programme every Wednesday from 8.30am-3pm.

Manager Jenny Grillmeiersaid her "excited"team's goal was tosupport people who wished to remain independent and at home while achieving their wellness goals.

The new service offers people aged 65 and over physiotherapy and occupational therapy too.

Mercy Day Therapy Centre is now operating out of the Mater Gladstone.

Referrals must be made through My Aged Care on 1800 200 422, Monday to Friday 8am-8pm and Saturday 10am-2pm.

For more information, phone the Mercy Day Therapy Centre on 4928 0227 Monday to Friday 8.30am-3pm or email therapy@mercycq.com.