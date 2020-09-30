DAY FOUR: Lowmead bushfire continues to burn

A fire has been burning in Lowmead for four days.

A fire has been burning in Lowmead for four days.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews remain on scene at a grass fire burning in a north-easterly direction towards Old Toweran Road, Lowmead.

On Wednesday afternoon QFES said the slow-moving fire, which broke out on Saturday, was under control and posing no threat to property.

Fire crews are undertaking backburning operations and will continue to patrol the fire over the coming days.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze for the rest of today and overnight. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Earlier information on this fire

