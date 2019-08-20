Menu
DAY 2: Lowmead fire still burning

20th Aug 2019 7:46 AM
FIRE crews worked throughout the night to ensure the Lowmead fire near Miriam Vale stayed contained.

Crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning near Seeds Road, Mitchell Road and Gorge Road, Lowmead.

Firefighters have contained the fire and will continue to strengthen containment lines throughout the day.

There is no threat to property at this time.

Smoke may affect the area, so residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents feel their property is under threat, they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.　

