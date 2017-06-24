WATCH: Day 1 of Mt Larcom Show a family hit

Day 1 of Mt Larcom show a success as crowds flock to show grounds

THE MOUNT Larcom Show looks set to keep getting bigger and better with the event drawing a large crowd on its opening day today, with plenty more to come.

The hard work of the rural community is on display for these two days, with many of the stalls and shops reflecting the nature of the community - freshly baked damper cooked over hot coals, home-made stew, a stock whip making stall and award winning animals on show.

The vivid menagerie of farm yard animals on display included brilliantly adorned gold laced wyandotte roosters, long necked Indian runner ducks, graceful percheron horses, sleek brahman cattle, piglets, llamas and lambs.

Children attending the show were completely engaged, gazing at pink billed ducklings, gangly lambs and newly hatched chickens in the animal petting zoo.

Day 1 at the Mt Larcom Show:

The show organisers have ensured a wide variety of entertainment options are available too, with everything from camel rides, motorcycle stunts, wood chopping displays and the ute muster on offer.

Rod Nott from Woodlands Park Stud brought two beautiful percheron horses to the show.

He said the horses were popular for their quiet, even-tempered nature.

"They were originally bred as warhorses and pound for pound they are the strongest horse in the world," he said.

"They are like a miniature battle tank, their feats of strength are amazing."

Mr Nott said "it probably gets a little bit bigger each year."

Peter Hill, a retired builder, had bought his granddaughter to the show. He too felt the show was proving more popular.

"A lot more people know about it than they used to, and all the ring events, wood chopping etc. [draw people in]," he said.

With some uncertainty surrounding the Gladstone Show's future, the Mount Larcom Show looks set to be able to deliver on the goods and continue its upwards trajectory.