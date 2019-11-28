Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James van der Beek, before and after.
James van der Beek, before and after.
Celebrity

Dawson’s Creek star’s body transformation

by Nate Day
28th Nov 2019 3:51 PM

James Van Der Beek is strutting his stuff.

The actor, 42, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of himself before and after his stint on the US season of Dancing with the Stars.

The Dawson's Creek star went shirtless for both photos, but the more recent picture put Van Der Beek's newly toned abs on full display.


"Fight training vs. dancing," he captioned the post. "I'd been training in Muay Thai three days a week for about six months (for the next project I'm writing) when I hit pause to dance six hours a day. Now I can rumba."

Van Der Beek made it to the semi-finals of DWTS before being eliminated on the same night he revealed that his wife, Kimberly, suffered a miscarriage.

As Dawson circa 1999.
As Dawson circa 1999.

 

James at the Emmys in September. Picture: Getty
James at the Emmys in September. Picture: Getty

"Wrecked. Devastated. In shock," the actor said in an Instagram post following the miscarriage. "That's how we're feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April … has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life."

Despite the elimination, Van Der Beek encouraged fans to follow their passions when he posted a video of him dancing on the show.

"Yet another life lesson reinforced for me at 42 on this crazy reality show dance competition," he said. "If you're feeling too old to pick up a new skill you always wished you had … f***ing go for it."

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission.

More Stories

celebrity dawson's creek editors picks james van der beek

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        THANK YOU: How you've given Madison the chance to live

        premium_icon THANK YOU: How you've given Madison the chance to live

        News $75,000 has been raised to fund lifesaving treatment for 22-year-old kidney cancer sufferer Madison Marxson. This is what's next for the local celebrity.

        • 28th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
        Tannum students impress at Sydney youth forum

        premium_icon Tannum students impress at Sydney youth forum

        News SIX YEAR 10 students had the chance to go to the Sydney Opera House for a youth...

        • 28th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
        ‘Breathtaking’ Clinton home hits market for $599K

        premium_icon ‘Breathtaking’ Clinton home hits market for $599K

        News AN AWARD-winning Clinton home has just hit the market for $599,000. The property at...

        Airport gets into festive spirit

        premium_icon Airport gets into festive spirit

        News The Salvation Army will be at Gladstone Airport until Christmas to collect...

        • 28th Nov 2019 3:00 PM