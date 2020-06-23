Dawson Highway upgrades fast-tracked

UPGRADES to Dawson Highway between Banana and Rolleston have been fast tracked by the State and Federal governments under the Roads of Strategic Importance initiative.

The $6 million project is expected to begin in October and be completed by the end of the year.

Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said the Dawson Highway upgrade would benefit the Queensland freight industry.

"The primary objective of this project is to improve freight connectivity and efficiency, reduce travel times and ongoing vehicle maintenance costs, while also increasing the safety, reliability and accessibility of the road network," he said.

"The Dawson Highway upgrades will strengthen and widen approximately 11.8 kilometres of the highway, provide a nine-metre-wideseal formation which will include two 3.5-metre lanes with one-metre shoulders, making the route safer for motorists."

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said starting construction on the Dawson Highway safely and quickly was essential for supporting jobs and the local economy after COVID-19.

"The Dawson Highway connects eastern and western Queensland and also links the Port of Gladstone to the coal fields around Emerald and agricultural industries across central Queensland," he said.

"This builds on the Australian and Queensland Government's recent announcement of the fast-tracking of 22 Queensland ROSI projects."

Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said the projects will invest in crucial inland freight corridors and boost road construction jobs for regional Queensland communities.

"Work on 22 jointly-funded regional roads projects worth $185 million will start sooner, with these projects to seal roads, build overtaking lanes, upgrade intersections and improve safety," Mr Bailey said.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said supporting Queensland communities was a priority as the region begins to open up after COVID-19.

"The Federal Government has committed $100 million to upgrade the Townsville to Roma Corridor and its feeder roads, which will have major benefits for the region," he said.