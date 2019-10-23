Davis and team get better of New Zealand

SQUASH: Gladstone's Sue Davis has led Australia's Master's squash team to a clean sweep of the three-test Trans-Tasman Series against New Zealand.

Davis (pictured) had the better against Kiwi Nadine Hull in the over-45 category in four sets in games one and three.

In the second game Davis was pushed to five sets but held on to win.

There was also more success for Davis in the three-day individual event in which she played in the 50-54 age bracket.

"I feel as though I had played as well as I could," the media shy Davis said.

She won her early matches but was pushed to the limit when she came up against her Australian counterpart Sarah Nelson from New South Wales.

Davis won by four games and she then replicated that effort to defeat New Zealand's Lisa Cowlard in the final.

"I was satisfied with the way she had played throughout both series," Davis said.

It was also the off-court stuff that was a highlight for Davis.

"I applaud the Australian Team and everyone playing so well together and supporting one another throughout the series," she said.

"I was delighted by the traditional Kiwi welcoming ceremony that the Australian Masters Squash team were treated to at the opening of the event."

The Australian contingent consisted of five Queenslanders.

They were Kym Phillips (O35), Kelvin Smith (O60), Mellissa Martin (O40), Brad Freeme (O35) and Davis (O45).

Meanwhile there will be Gladstone squash on Saturday as part of the Gladstone Closed Championship. Actions starts at about 8am on Saturday and continues throughout the day.