Warner whacks another big IPL score

David Warner hits out for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL clash against the Kings XI Punjab. (Photo: Money Sharma/AFP)

David Warner's good IPL form has continued, but it proved to be in vain as his Sunrisers Hyderabad side fell to a six-wicket loss to Kings XI Punjab in a final-over thriller.

Warner wasn't at his fluent best as he dug in following the early dismissal of his big-hitting opening partner Jonny Bairstow in the first over on Monday night (ASET).

However, his unbeaten 70 from 62 balls underpinned a competitive total of 4-150 in Chandigarh.

The hosts looked to be cruising to victory, despite the loss of Chris Gayle for 16, but they were pegged back by some magnificent tight bowling from the visitors who required 19 from the last three overs Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul then delivered two more excellent overs to leave Kings XI needing 11 off the final six balls.

But opener KT Rahul (71) held his nerve along with Sam Curran (5) to get their side over the line with a ball to spare.

The winning two runs came from an uncharacteristic misfield from Warner, who slipped on the dewy surface at long-on.