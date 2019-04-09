Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David Warner hits out for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL clash against the Kings XI Punjab. (Photo: Money Sharma/AFP)
David Warner hits out for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL clash against the Kings XI Punjab. (Photo: Money Sharma/AFP)
Cricket

Warner whacks another big IPL score

by Ian McCullough
9th Apr 2019 10:55 AM

David Warner's good IPL form has continued, but it proved to be in vain as his Sunrisers Hyderabad side fell to a six-wicket loss to Kings XI Punjab in a final-over thriller.

Warner wasn't at his fluent best as he dug in following the early dismissal of his big-hitting opening partner Jonny Bairstow in the first over on Monday night (ASET).

However, his unbeaten 70 from 62 balls underpinned a competitive total of 4-150 in Chandigarh.

The hosts looked to be cruising to victory, despite the loss of Chris Gayle for 16, but they were pegged back by some magnificent tight bowling from the visitors who required 19 from the last three overs Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul then delivered two more excellent overs to leave Kings XI needing 11 off the final six balls.

But opener KT Rahul (71) held his nerve along with Sam Curran (5) to get their side over the line with a ball to spare.

The winning two runs came from an uncharacteristic misfield from Warner, who slipped on the dewy surface at long-on.

More Stories

cricket dave warner indian premier league ipl world cup
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Labor to promise radiation therapy facility for Gladstone

    premium_icon Labor to promise radiation therapy facility for Gladstone

    Politics EXCLUSIVE: GLADSTONE cancer patients may not be forced to travel to receive radiation therapy in the coming years.

    Mum with no criminal history caught out in search warrant

    premium_icon Mum with no criminal history caught out in search warrant

    News Police executed a search warrant at the woman's home.

    Engine failure and sea sickness for VMR

    premium_icon Engine failure and sea sickness for VMR

    News It has been a fairly quiet week for VMR Gladstone.

    • 9th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    'Truly incredible': New Tannum cafe celebrates early success

    premium_icon 'Truly incredible': New Tannum cafe celebrates early success

    News Profit generated at the establishment goes back into the community.

    • 9th Apr 2019 12:00 PM