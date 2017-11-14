'Daunting': Inspiring reason these 13 women bared all

INSPIRATIONAL: Gladstone woman Tara Wright convinced a group of women to let their guard down and pose for photos in their underwear for the Self Love Project - Raw and Natural.

WEARING little more than a smile and underwear, a group of Gladstone women bared all to confront their demons.

By posing for photos with messages including "they call me a beast” and "you will get nowhere in life”, the 13 women fulfilled Tara Wright's year-long dream.

Mrs Wright, owner of Tarlee Photography, said Self Love Project: Raw and Natural was for anyone who had ever been told they were not good enough.

"I've been going through a lot of demons myself,” she said.

"Between a group of us girls we all got talking, and we were all in the same boat, we were all down.

"We wanted to turn our negatives into a positive and really just help each other out.”

Mrs Wright, who was one of the 13 women pictured, said the photo shoot almost did not go ahead.

"It was quite daunting at the start, I ended up getting involved too because I was asking them to do such a powerful thing so I wanted to show them I could do it too,” she said.

"On the day a lot of us tried to pull out of doing it, we actually had some council workers at that park eating lunch.

"We thought it was a secluded, private spot, but obviously it wasn't.

"But the council guys ended up going back to work and one of the girls, who was pretty confident, stripped off and just did it.”

While the women were praised online for their bravery, Mrs Wright was prepared for the worst.

"It was really scary, it's like I was waiting for this wave of trolls, just waiting for those nasty comments,” she said.

What they received were messages of love and support, such as "you women are amazing, truly inspiring”.

The mother of two said while the comments were gratifying and inspiring, her family continued to struggle with self-image.

Mrs Wright said recently she had to convince her six-year-old daughter people were all different sizes after she was bullied at school.

"We do discuss with my six year old that everyone is different, and she understands that, we're not all size six and that's OK,” she said.

She has similar projects lined up early next year, including a self-love for men and another focused on mental health.

"I want people to understand they're never alone,” she said. "We all have the same battles and there's always help there or people to reach out to.”