Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Facetime is allowing many people to sustain relationships during our coronavirus-hit lives.
Facetime is allowing many people to sustain relationships during our coronavirus-hit lives.
Opinion

Dating in a coronavirus-hit world

Prisqua Camiul
1st Apr 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I HAD to laugh while listening to radio station triple j's The Hook Up, discussing online dating and long-distance relationships.

Firstly, I was surprised that people were concerned about dating when there are so many other more important things to worry about. Secondly, I understand that long-distance relationships can be challenging, but I couldn't quite relate to those people because I maintained one for more than two years when we didn't have as much technology available.

Jag lives in New Jersey so it was a 24-hour trip minimum and quite expensive to see each other. It was also the time when I didn't know what a smartphone was. We were text messaging each other all the time and he didn't realise that international messages were not included in his phone plan, so he racked up a bill for $US800. Skype was the only solid video-calling option at the time. Nowadays, there are so many options to stay connected that it's difficult to understand why people can't handle a long-distance relationship.

Apps such as Zoom and Facetime are working overtime in this long-distance, coronavirus-imposed isolation many find ourselves in.

My advice is to communicate and practise trust. This is the best time to figure out if you're meant to be with each other.

long distance relationships online dating opinion soapbox technology
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mining giant trials temperature testing amid FIFO fears

        premium_icon Mining giant trials temperature testing amid FIFO fears

        Business If successful, it will expand to other airlines and locations

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day

        VOTE NOW: Best takeaway in Gladstone

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Best takeaway in Gladstone

        News GLADSTONE is home to a great array of restaurants and if there’s one thing we need...

        Rubbish fire in West Gladstone

        premium_icon Rubbish fire in West Gladstone

        News QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services attended a small rubbish fire in West...