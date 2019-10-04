Dates set ahead of 2020 poll

GLADSTONE Regional Council’s meeting agenda for the first quarter of 2020 has been released.

Five meeting dates have been set – January 21, February 4, February 18, March 3 and March 17 – ahead of the local government election likely to be held on March 28.

The council is expected to enter caretaker mode from middle to late February, meaning some decisions will be unable to be made during the March meetings.

The meeting schedule for the remainder of 2020 will be determined by the newly formed council.

Meetings are generally held on the first and third Tuesday of the month at the council’s Goondoon St office.

Several meetings during the past two years have been held in regional areas, with Builyan to host one on November 19.

Twenty-one people contested eight councillor positions during the 2016 election, while three people contested the mayoral election.

Six people contested last year’s by-election to replace councillor Cindi Bush.