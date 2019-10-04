Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Regional Council building on Goondoon Street.
Gladstone Regional Council building on Goondoon Street.
News

Dates set ahead of 2020 poll

MATT HARRIS
, matthew.harris@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Oct 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Regional Council’s meeting agenda for the first quarter of 2020 has been released.

Five meeting dates have been set – January 21, February 4, February 18, March 3 and March 17 – ahead of the local government election likely to be held on March 28.

The council is expected to enter caretaker mode from middle to late February, meaning some decisions will be unable to be made during the March meetings.

The meeting schedule for the remainder of 2020 will be determined by the newly formed council.

Meetings are generally held on the first and third Tuesday of the month at the council’s Goondoon St office.

Several meetings during the past two years have been held in regional areas, with Builyan to host one on November 19.

Twenty-one people contested eight councillor positions during the 2016 election, while three people contested the mayoral election.

Six people contested last year’s by-election to replace councillor Cindi Bush.

gladstone regional council local government elections
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    MILESTONE: Huge support for Boyne container scheme

    premium_icon MILESTONE: Huge support for Boyne container scheme

    News In less than five months since opening, this Containers for Change depot has refunded a huge amount of money back into the community.

    Airport metres from the beach for sale

    premium_icon Airport metres from the beach for sale

    News IT’S not every day a 40.47ha block of land with a landing strip just metres from...

    The key to running a successful cafe in Gladstone

    premium_icon The key to running a successful cafe in Gladstone

    News After 10 years, the owner said this is how to keep customers coming back.

    • 4th Oct 2019 10:00 AM