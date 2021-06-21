Dates revealed for Agnes Blues Festival 2022

ROCK ON: Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival is gearing up for 2022. Photo of Mason Rack by Wezzy Cruze.

Agnes Blues Festival is ready to rumble again in 2022 with dates for the popular annual event revealed.

The festival, now in its 15th year, will be held at the SES Grounds on Captain Cook Drive, Seventeen Seventy from Friday, February 18 through to Sunday, February 20.

Performers are also being encouraged to submit expressions of interest for the event.

Agnes Blues Festival event manager Sharon Hare said organisers were ‘absolutely blown away’ by the calibre and variety of entertainment at this year’s event.

“Covid restrictions made organising this year’s festival a challenge, but our incredible team of volunteers pulled together another stellar line-up and tickets sold out like hot cakes even before our gates opened on the Friday,” she said.

“Artists on the main Marquee stage including headliner Mason Rack, 8 Ball Aitken, Blues Arcadia, Hat Fitz & Cara, Olivia Ruth, Hillybilly Goats and Karl S. Williams just to name a few, plus a jam-packed program of emerging original artists on the Discovery Stage, kept everyone rocking all weekend-long”.

“#AgnesBluesFest just gets hotter every year and we can’t wait to rock out again in 2022 with another sizzling summer line-up in the Funky Town of Agnes Water and Town of 1770.

“Make sure you save the dates and grab a hot bargain right now with our discounted Early Bird tickets, now on sale on our website.”

Performer Expressions of Interest are now open for 2022 until 5pm Friday, July 16, 2021. Head to www.agnesbluesandroots.com.au/getinvolved/ and submit your details.

Early Bird Tickets are now on sale at $136 Adults and $30 Children Under 14 plus there’s also a Ticket ‘n’ T-shirt merch package option available.

Book your tickets and places to stay at www.agnesbluesandroots.com.au

Be sure to follow @AgnesBluesFest on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.