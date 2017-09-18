Date set for work on long-awaited project

An artists' impression of the Philip St Community Precinct.

An artists' impression of the Philip St Community Precinct. contribtued

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

THE ground work on one of the council's priority projects could begin in October.

Design work has started on the Philip Street Community Precinct, with Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett expecting it to be finished by the end of March.

"As with all complex builds, a significant amount of planning and design work is required," Cr Burnett said.

"Accordingly, this work is being undertaken and (the) council expects civil works to commence in October 2018."

The long-awaited precinct will include Gladstone Regional Council's Community Advisory Service, a multi-purpose community centre to replace the ageing neighbourhood centre on Toolooa St and a child and family centre. Cr Burnett said "parkland" was part of the project.

This would include an outdoor amphitheatre, playground and designed spaces to encourage "resting, reading, quiet dining (picnic) and reflection/rejuvenation".

"Additionally, the parkland is expected to be able to cater for communal gatherings such as public performances, celebration events for community weeks e.g. Seniors Week etc," Cr Burnett said.

The precinct has funding from all levels of government. Philip St will be upgraded as part of the work too.

Philip St precinct : Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett explains what people can expect to see as construction starts on Philip St precinct.

Cr Burnett said the State Government had committed the sale price of the neighbourhood centre (estimated at $400,000 for the purposes of the project) as a capital grant to the council.

"By 'clustering' community facilities together, the Philip Street Community Precinct will provide a cost-effective service delivery platform to improve access to a range of community and social services," he said.

The mayor said the precinct would attract business and investments, boost the local economy and real estate markets, and foster community involvement by improving the region's liveability.

The project was identified as the number one priority in the Gladstone Region Social Infrastructure Strategic Plan.