Date set for Steiner School relocation

LOCATION: The Agnes Water Surf Club pictured in 2017. Goora Gan Steiner School will move into the top level in about six weeks.

LOCATION: The Agnes Water Surf Club pictured in 2017. Goora Gan Steiner School will move into the top level in about six weeks.

STUDENTS at Agnes Water's Goora Gan Steiner School should be in new surrounds by March, according to their school facilitator.

The school cleared its last major hurdle at last week's Gladstone Regional Council meeting after gaining approval to move to the Agnes Water Surf Club.

Goora Gan Steiner School facilitator Melissa Thomson said they are planning to move in by week six of this school term.

"We only just received the approval to move into the surf club and because it wasn't enough notice to start the new year fresh we have to start at our current site," Ms Thomson said.

The school has operated out of the Agnes Water Community Hall since its first school year in 2017.

Ms Thomson said the move can only be seen as a positive for the emerging school.

"We've outgrown our site and have been looking for an alternative for well over a year. We knew that where we were would only be sustainable for up to three years and we are in our third year now," she said.

"The surf club offered a six-year lease, which gives us room to grow and develop. Within three years the plan is to purchase our own site."

Ms Thomson said the site would definitely be in the Agnes Water/Seventeen Seventy area.

"The school would always want acreage so we'd be looking for at least (8ha) and have a beautiful bush setting," she said.

"We know we want that and something close to town at Agnes Water."

But for now it's about making over their side of the Agnes Water Surf Club and leaving a legacy once they move to a permanent location.

"For the next little while we'll be getting into fencing and establishing the initial playground and that will grow and develop as we're there over the next five or six years with the intention of leaving it behind for the community," Ms Thomson said.

"Because the site is shared with the surf club they'll use the downstairs area and we have exclusive use of the upstairs area and can access the downstairs classroom and the playground."

Ms Thomson said the surf club has supported the move.

"They're happy for us to be in there and have that consistency - they know that schools create jobs and employment opportunities," she said.

"It's an educational establishment, a sure thing, which is different to running a restaurant or something that wouldn't be as consistent.

"They've been fabulous to work with and very patient."