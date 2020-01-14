Menu
Citizens and former brigade members in Captain Creek fight a fire on Sunday January 12 using wet blankets and trucks with water pods.
Date set for new Captain Creek rural fire brigade

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
THE date for the formation of a new fire brigade at Captain Creek has been confirmed, less than 24 hours after residents were forced to fight a fire with wet blankets.

On Sunday afternoon a fire, believed to have been deliberately lit, broke out at Murphy and Round Hill Rds.

Former Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade first officer John Massurit was made aware of the fire by another former brigade member who saw it.

Mr Massurit jumped into his makeshift fire truck and joined ex-brigade members, residents and a Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crew to fight the fire.

He said by the time a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew from Agnes Water arrived, 20 minutes later, the residents had contained the fire.

He said if the residents hadn’t responded, using wet blankets and water pods on trucks, the situation could have been a lot worse.

“There was a high fuel load, it was going hard, the public managed to keep it at bay for long enough,” he said.

“There were two properties within 200m (of the fire) which were well at risk.”

Speaking to The Observer yesterday, acting deputy commissioner John Bolger confirmed a new Captain Creek brigade would be established at a meeting on February 8.

“I’m glad the local community could rally together and contain the fire,” Mr Bolger said.

“They need to be congratulated for that.”

The Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade was deregistered by QFES on November 2, 2019 after an investigation found “poor behaviour, misuse of brigade equipment and poor financial management”.

In December a petition was launched for the urgent re-registration of the brigade, which attracted more than 700 signatures.

Since then Mr Massurit said several residents had created makeshift fire trucks.

“We all invested extra money to give ourselves the protection and assurance we personally need,” he said.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the fire had been deemed suspicious and police would be working with QFES to investigate and determine the cause.

