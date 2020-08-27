Date set for Gladstone campgrounds to reopen

CAMPGROUNDS managed by Gladstone Regional Council will reopen from 2pm on Friday, August 28 in a move that will stimulate the COVID-19 battered economy and businesses.

GRC announced last month campgrounds in the region would be closed from July 28 due to the immediate inability to meet the public health directions surrounding virus tracking and containment.

Since that date, council has been working to find a solution to the issue that has potentially impacted thousands of people and cost the local economy tens of thousands of dollars.

GRC Mayor Matt Burnett said based on advice from Queensland Health, campgrounds that were free of charge and did not have shared amenities (other than toilets) were not required to operate under an approved COVID Safe Plan.

“GRC will put signage in place to encourage physical distancing, hand and respiratory

hygiene and will undertake regular cleaning of toilets at these campgrounds,” he said.

“QR codes will be located on signage at the entry to campgrounds for contact tracing purposes.”

Calliope River free camp. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Cr Burnett said GRC actively worked with stakeholders to reopen its council-managed campgrounds since their closure on 28 July.

“GRC proactively sought advice from the peak body for local government in Queensland, LGAQ, who advised that Queensland Health had softened its position,” Cr Burnett said.

“To make everyone’s stay at our campgrounds a healthy and enjoyable experience, council asks visitors to these areas to practice physical and social distancing, good personal hygiene including use of hand sanitiser, hand washing and covering your mouth if sneezing or coughing.

“Council asks visitors to not attend one of its managed campgrounds if you have returned from overseas or a COVID-19 hotspot in the past 14 days, have cold or flu-like symptoms, or have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

Visit Council’s website for more information on Council-managed campgrounds in the Gladstone Region.

Campgrounds to open are:

Calliope River Picnic Area – north and south side

Futter Creek Camping Reserve, Boynedale

The Oaks Camping Ground, Facing Island

South End Camping Ground, Curtis Island.

