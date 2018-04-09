Date set for Calliope medical centre re-opening

Neville Spencer and manager of Alive Pharmacy Calliope, Clare Stone. Neville was first to sign a community petition to keep the clinic open.

Neville Spencer and manager of Alive Pharmacy Calliope, Clare Stone. Neville was first to sign a community petition to keep the clinic open. Mike Richards GLA230817PART

THE Calliope Medical Centre will re-open its doors next Monday, as a branch of the Gladstone GP Superclinic.

Patients will be able to book consultations with allied health practitioners including physiotherapists, speech pathologists, dieticians, diabetes educators and podiatrists.

At this stage Gladstone GP Superclinic can't confirm when general practice doctors will start at the clinic.

Annette Coleborn, practice manager of Gladstone GP Superclinic, said the community could be assured Gladstone GP Superclinic was "working tirelessly to get (GPs) there as soon as possible".

"The community can assist by writing to the health minister (Dr Steven Miles) and (federal parliamentarian) Ken O'Dowd in regards to the need for GPs in the Gladstone area, in particular Calliope," she said.

"Every bit will help us with what we are trying to create."

Ms Coleborn said her team was excited to bring health services back to Calliope after the township's only medical centre closed in August last year.

"As a branch of the Gladstone GP Superclinic, we will provide quality health care services to an under-serviced community, which was so disappointed to lose its previous access to primary care," she said.

Ms Coleborn was unable to say at this stage if any of the doctors staffing the Calliope clinic would bulk-bill, or, what their hours would be.

"We are hoping to bring at least a five day service (of GPs) to Calliope," she said.

Both (Gladstone and Calliope) clinics will run using an integrated data base, meaning patient's will be able to see practitioners at both sites, using the one medical record.

"It's easier, (patients) don't have to request their records, it' s a great concept for the patients," Ms Coleborn said.

Clare Stone manager of Alive Pharmacy Calliope, located next to the clinic, said staff were "very excited" about the re-opening.

"It's just going to be wonderful for the community," she said.

Ms Stone said the pharmacy had been forced to lay off one employee after the medical centre closed.

But she said staff felt lucky that so many Calliope locals had stuck with them.

"We've had such awesome customers," she said.

When Calliope Medical Centre closed last year, many residents were shocked and worried and signed a petition to return GP services to the small town.

The medical centre's owner, Medifield, which also owned Gladstone Valley Medical Centre, entered voluntary administration shortly after the closure.

Calliope Medical Centre is located at Shop 16, 2041 Dawson Highway, Calliope Qld 4680

Online appointments are available at: calliopemedicalcentre.com

Phone: 4975 7288

The centre will be open Monday to Friday 8am-5pm