Data shows rental prices going up

GLADSTONE rental prices have seen some of the largest percentage growth yet still remain the lowest in the state according to new data.

The Residential Tenancies Authority Annual Report shows a 5 per cent increase in the median price for two bedroom units or flats, up to $158 and a 10.53 per cent increase in three bedroom houses, up to $210.

Gladstone still remains well below the state median for Queensland at $355 for a two-bedroom unit, or 1.43 per cent increase and $360 for a three-bedroom house or 2.86 per cent increase.

REIQ Gladstone Chairperson Alicia Williams said the data substantiated the market trends for the past 12 months.

“Gladstone has turned a corner with the recovery period,” Ms Williams said.

“When we have a equilibrium (tenants and investors) have an acceptance for what things are worth.

“It’s good to see there is confidence back in the market.”

She believed the reason for the median increase was steady growth in the commodities sector and increasing local employment.

She expected to see this trend continue.

“We’re anticipating rents will continue to increase by $20-30 per week, per annum,” she said.