Data shows job availability across the state is looking up

JOB availability across the state and in the Fitzroy region has gone up, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data.

The data revealed vacancies in Queensland increased by 8.3 per cent in the three months leading up to November with 38,000 jobs available, of which 92 per cent were in the private sector.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland chief economist Marcus Smith said while figures for Gladstone were not available, the city's involvement in the coal and gas industries were an advantage.

He said "better than expected" commodity prices in the resources sector gave producers an incentive to maximise production, and this was especially true for gas and coal.

"This increased income in turn increases activity in small businesses that then benefit indirectly from the additional expenditures from the resource income," Dr Smith said.

"Gladstone's emergence as a key port city and hub of specialised labour are key strengths for the region."

Dr Smith said natural gas exports from Gladstone resulted in a net positive for the region and overseas demand for the resource was expected to grow.

He said factors such as pay rates, required skill sets and lifestyle would determine how successful Gladstone was in attracting job seekers from outside the region.

Employment growth in the Fitzroy region overall was strong in 2018, as the job market recovered from a "challenging period" which ran between September 2016 and July 2017.

Dr Smith said pockets in the state could soon start "overheating", wherein price pressures would intensify due to increased competition for goods and services driving prices up.