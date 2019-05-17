Data reveals gaps between state and private schools in Flynn

New data has revealed large resource gaps between state and private schools within the Flynn electorate.

Analysis of ACARA My School data by the Australian Education Union has shown independent schools received two and a half times more government funding than state schools between 2015-17.

In dollar terms, state schools received $1712 of funding per student while independent schools received $4356 per student.

AEU federal president Correna Haythorpe said My School data showed Queensland schools were amongst the lowest-funded in Australia.

"When private and Catholic schools in Flynn are receiving that much more funding than state schools, you know how unfair the system has become,” Ms Haythorpe said.

Data also showed capital expenditure spent in private schools was eight times higher than in state schools within the same period, despite rising enrolment numbers in state schools. Capital expenditure is defined as funding schools use for maintenance or to build infrastructure such as new classrooms, libraries and sporting facilities.

"Without investment, the resources gaps between state and private schools in Flynn are only going to increase,” Ms Haythorpe said.

"Independent schools are able to spend up to five times as much on buildings and facilities as state schools.

"State schools in Flynn educate the vast majority of students from disadvantaged backgrounds and yet they are operating with thousands of dollars less per student than private schools.”