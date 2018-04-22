Menu
GREAT CATCH: Gabrielle Holmes, Caitlin Buttenshaw and Lucy Neaton enjoy the final day of the 2017 Boyne Tannum HookUp.
Data reveals anyone can land a catch at HookUp

MATT HARRIS
22nd Apr 2018 1:25 PM

THERE'S no excuse to go home empty handed at this year's Boyne Tannum HookUp if data from Infofish Australia is any indication.

The Gladstone Region is the best in the nation when it comes to effort-for-yield ratio according to data from Infofish and other survey bodies.

The 2018 HookUp marks the 13th year Infofish has provided data for the event.

The highest catch rate during last year's HookUp was recorded on Day 1 with 11.1 fish caught per standard trip and 9.1 fish/std trip on Day 2.

The average catch rate over the three days was 9.7fish/std trip.

BTHU president Jennifer McGuire said those figures set Gladstone apart from any other fishing destination in the country.

 

Locations where trips were recorded during the Boyne Tannum HookUp.
"From an anglers' standpoint, all of the statistics nationwide show that anglers have the best effort-for-yield ratio here in Gladstone," Ms McGuire said.

"You can go out for X amount of time and catch more fish here than anywhere else.

"So we are quite a hidden secret and we need to utilise that.

"People need to throw off the shackles of Gladstone being an industrial town that no one wants to visit to becoming highly attractive and HookUp want to be at the forefront of that."

HookUp data from 2017 also revealed the Boyne River and South Trees Inlet were the most fished locations at 60.1 per cent.

