Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
New data reinforce expectations the economy expanded modestly in the first quarter of 2021, ahead of Wednesday GDP figures.
New data reinforce expectations the economy expanded modestly in the first quarter of 2021, ahead of Wednesday GDP figures.
Business

Data dump points to expanding economy

by David Rogers
1st Jun 2021 12:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

March quarter data will reinforce expectations that the Australian economy expanded modestly in the first three months of 2021 after an exceptionally strong rebound in the previous six months following last year's Covid-19 shock.

While company profits were weaker than expected, net exports and inventories were considerably stronger than expected for the quarter. April building approvals didn't fall as much as expected.

Company profits fell 0.3 per cent versus a 3.4 per cent rise expected by economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

But inventories rose 2.1 per cent versus 0.2 per cent expected, the balance of payments rose to $18.3bn versus $17.7bn expected and net exports will detract 0.6 percentage points from GDP, whereas economists expected a 1.2 percentage point detraction.

Building approvals fell 8.6 per cent versus an expected fall of 10 per cent, with private sector housing approvals up 4.6 per cent.

The Australian dollar rose slightly to a four-day high of $US77.64c after the data were released.

Ahead of Tuesday's data, economists were expecting the March quarter national accounts, released on Wednesday, to show a 1.1 per cent rise in GDP quarter on quarter and a 0.3 per cent rise year-on-year.

Originally published as Data dump points to expanding economy

business economy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Erratic drug driver ‘thought people were chasing him’

        Premium Content Erratic drug driver ‘thought people were chasing him’

        News Police intercepted the man who was driving erratically and flashing his high beam on the highway.

        • 1st Jun 2021 11:30 AM
        CQ woman claims police breached COVID-19 rules

        Premium Content CQ woman claims police breached COVID-19 rules

        News Casey Marr says she was in day five of a two week isolation period

        What’s on offer at this year’s Ecofest

        Premium Content What’s on offer at this year’s Ecofest

        Family Fun The event aims to educate residents on the importance of living a sustainable life...

        Energy Minister claps back at Callide Power Station claims

        Premium Content Energy Minister claps back at Callide Power Station claims

        Politics “If he thinks he can just show up at Callide and erase that history, he’s...