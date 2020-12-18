Dashcam video shows moment before motorway shooting

The family of a suspected ISIS sympathiser shot dead by police beside the Logan Motorway southwest of Brisbane has released dashcam footage they say proves he was not a threat.

Raghe Abdi, 22, was shot by police when he allegedly lunged at them with a knife after he was seen walking through traffic on the motorway at Drewvale early yesterday morning.

Prior to the motorway confrontation he is also suspected to have murdered an elderly couple in their home at Parkinson in Brisbane's south on Wednesday evening.

Addressing a media conference this afternoon, Muslim community leader Ali Kadri said dashcam footage of the Logan Motorway incident moments before Mr Abdi was shot showed him walking away from police with his hands in his pockets.

Mr Abdi's father Muhummad said the footage validated the family's first concern that the police response to the motorway incident was not to support him, but a "trigger- happy action".

"I always know that my son was a very peaceful-minded person - he has never put his hands on anybody in his life," Mr Abdi said.

A still from the dashcam shows police approaching Raghe Abdi on the Logan Motorway.

"That video footage is a clear indication - it contradicts the statement made by the police that he was actually provoking them.

"My son needed help when he was there, and the help he got was to be shot."

Mr Kadri also questioned police's "immediate conclusion" of an act of terror, despite Mr Abdi never being charged with terrorism offences in the past.

"Our prayers and condolences are with (the elderly couple) and their families," Mr Kadri said.

"The concern we have with the terror connection to homicide is, terrorism is defined by politically motivated violence.

"Linking the deaths of this elderly couple to terrorism is premature, in absence of any solid evidence in public domain.

"The fact still remains that the shooting of Mr Abdhi by police officers is to be thoroughly and independently investigated.

"We easily discount people on their ethnic background, faith, colour or financial or social status.

"Let this incident be a trigger for a better society, and not that of more division and marginalisation"

Ali Kadri addresses today’s media conference. Pictures: Tara Croser

Muhummad Abdi at today’s media conference

The family said Mr Abdi wasn't involved in terrorism, rather he was going through an identity crisis.

"He was looking at his identity," Muhummad Abdi said.

"In terms of his background, his beliefs and his environment that he's born into in Australia.

"Because people express their beliefs in peaceful ways, why do you label them that they are radicalists?

"Because of his ethnicity, because of the name they've actually labelled on him, because of all these rumours - I believe it's been treated with a bias."

At a media conference this morning Deputy Police Commissioner Tracy Linford rejected suggestions police had shot an unarmed man.

She said the release of bodycam footage would be a matter for the coroner.

Mr Kadri said police had offered to show Mr Abdi's family the footage after the coroner's report is handed down.

Originally published as Dashcam video shows moment before motorway shooting