Dashcam: Truck rams ute in road rage incident

A shocking road rage incident has been caught on dashcam in Sydney's south west showing an aggressive ute driver attempting a dangerous overtake manoeuvre in the breakdown lane.

Police are searching for the two crazed drivers who became locked in the high-speed incident on the Hume Highway at Menangle.

The driver - who had metal poles fixed to a roof rack - zooms along the highway before attempting to overtake a truck around 6.45am on Saturday.

The ute is seen in the breakdown lane of the Hume Highway.

The ute attempts to overtake the truck multiple times but the larger vehicle veers into the shoulder to stop the ute passing.

At one point, the truck slams into the front left side of the ute as it desperately tries to get past as traffic builds up behind the vehicles.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Michael Corboy said the situation could have been fatal.

"This event could have quite easily added to the road toll, which already sits at 116 lives lost on NSW roads this year," Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

"We acknowledge drivers may experience frustrating incidents while they are behind the wheel, nothing is worth putting lives at risk."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000

It’s also seen tailgating the smaller truck as it attempts to block the ute from overtaking.