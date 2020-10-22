Menu
Gladys and Daryl talk in parly
Daryl Maguire had key to premier’s home: Latham

by James O’Doherty and Anna Caldwell
22nd Oct 2020 1:14 PM
Daryl Maguire had a key to the Premier Gladys Berejiklian's north shore home for many years and visited as recently as last month, One Nation MP Mark Latham told NSW parliament today.

The maverick MP questioned whether the arrangement indicated a "intimate personal relationship" which triggered the Premier's obligation under the ministerial Code of Conduct to declare all of Daryl Maguire's business interests

While asking a question of Don Harwin - who represents the Premier in the Upper House - Mr Latham claimed: "Daryl Maguire had a key to the Premier's north shore home for many years, and while cohabitating, came and went as he liked as recently as last month".

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian leaves home this morning ahead of the second day of questioning of her former lover and former MP Daryl Maguire at ICAC. Photo Jeremy Piper
"Doesn't this demonstrate an intimate personal relationship, and the Premier's failure under the ministerial Code of Conduct to declare all of Daryl Maguire's business interests?" he asked.

Mr Harwin, representing the Premier, said he would "take the question on notice," giving the government 21 days to provide a written response.

Ms Berejiklian has repeatedly downplayed the relationship in public statements, insisting it was a close personal relationship and not an intimate one.

Gladys Berejiklian and Daryl Maguire Wagga MP. Picture: The Daily Advertiser/ACM
The distinction between "close personal relationship" and "intimate personal relationship" is important when considering the code of conduct governing all ministers.

Former DPP Nicholas Cowdery this week told The Daily Telegraph: "If the relationship was considered as an 'intimate personal relationship' there are obligations of disclosure on the Premier that may not have been satisfied."

 

