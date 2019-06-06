Darwin’s 28 minutes of terror

A GUNMAN took just 28 minutes to kill four people and injure a fifth during a shooting rampage across Darwin's inner suburbs.

Police said alleged gunman Ben Hoffmann began his frenzied search for one or more people in Humpty Doo before travelling to Finniss St in Darwin, where he fired his first shots at the Palms Motel about 5.45pm on Tuesday, the NT News reports.

Hoffmann then allegedly threatened two people before shooting and injuring a 22-year-old woman.

It was also at Palms Motel where police said Hoffmann took the life of his first victim, allegedly shooting dead Hassan Baydoun, a 33-year-old taxi driver, before driving towards Gardens Hill Crescent, where he allegedly killed a 75-year-old man.

The carnage began at the Palms Motel in Darwin. Picture: Glenn Campbell

The carnage continued at the Buff Club, where Hoffmann allegedly shot and killed his third victim, a 57-year-old man, at 5.59pm.

Just six minutes later, Hoffmann was in Jolly St, Woolner, where he allegedly shot his final victim, 52-year-old security guard Rob Courtney, who was gunned down in front of his housemate.

At 6.13pm, Hoffman was arrested by heavily armed police at the corner of McMinn and Daly streets.

According to the NT News , Northern Territory Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said investigators had yet to interview Hoffman and the motive behind the "horrific crimes" was unclear.

Mr Kershaw also said that some of the dead were unconnected bystanders.

A third victim was killed at the Buff Club. Picture: Glenn Campbell

VICTIMS' DETAILS RELEASED

It comes as Northern Territory Police have released more details about the four victims shot dead in the mass shooting that rocked Darwin to its core.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the four men in various places around Darwin during the rampage, the NT News reports.

In a statement released tonight, Northern Territory Police confirmed the ages of the four men allegedly killed by suspected gunman Ben Hoffmann.

"The alleged offender is currently at the Royal Darwin Hospital under police guard. He is expected to be interviewed and charged later this evening or tomorrow," police said.

Suspected Darwin shooter Ben Hoffman is currently at the Royal Darwin Hospital under police guard.

The alleged gunman, who went on a rampage while looking for a man named "Alex" on Tuesday night, was released from jail only a month ago.

Darwin man Ben Hoffmann, 45, received a 14-day sentence for breaching his curfew after he had been paroled in January after serving four years in prison for bashing a man in a drug-fulled rage with a baseball bat, the NT News reports.

When Hoffmann was jailed in 2015 his victim, who was bashed in front of his infant son, told the court he "needs to be put away for a very long time, because he will do worse to someone next time".

Taxi driver Hassan Baydoun was shot dead at the Palms Motel. Picture: AAP

The deadly violence started at 5.39pm on Tuesday at the Palms Motel where he allegedly shot and killed taxi driver Hassan Baydoun who was on a meal break.

"The guy was looking for someone called 'Alex' and he just got the wrong people," said Mr Baydoun's cousin Abdallah Salman.

Mr Salman said Mr Baydoun, 33, did not know the shooter and was accidentally caught up in a random shooting as the gunman went from room to room firing his gun and shouting for "Alex".

Police have contacted Alex, who was interstate.

Family members and co-workers look on as the body of Hassan Baydoun is removed from a unit at the Palms Motel. Picture: Glenn Campbell

The NT News reported that Baydoun, from Lebanon, had recently bought his first home and was looking forward to his parents visiting him in his adopted city of Darwin in the coming months.

A 22-year-old woman at the Palms Motel was shot in the legs and is in hospital in a stable condition.

Over the next hour, the shooter then went on to kill a 52-year-old casino security guard at a home in Jolly Street, Woolner, a 75-year-old in Gardens Hill Crescent and a man, 57, in the car park of the Buff Club in Stuart Park.

A weary NT police officer stands next to floral tributes at Gardens Hill Crescent. Picture: Glenn Campbell

Police said they were unsure whether any of the victims knew Hoffman. He tried to enter the Peter McAulay Centre police headquarters, kicking the door, and then phoned a duty superintendent Lee Morgan who negotiated with him and alerted police to his location in what NT Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw called a "magnificent job".

Territory Response Group officers were filmed tasering and wrestling Hoffmann at a busy Darwin intersection.

A man was shot dead in the carpark of the Buff Club in Stuart Park. Picture: Glenn Campbell

QUESTIONED RAISED OVER PAROLE

The violence has raised questions about why the alleged shooter had been paroled given his extensive criminal history and how he could go on such a violent rampage for an hour while wearing an electronic tag.

Mr Kershaw said ankle bracelets were not police tactical tools and were related to parole.

NT Commissioner for Corrections Scott McNairn said his department had recommended Hoffmann get parole and he had asked the Parole Board chair to provide a report on him.

"I'm saddened that it has happened," he told reporters.

"We take reasoned decisions in terms of how we balance risk and those individuals are thoroughly risk assessed before we make any decision."

Family and Co-workers look on as the body of murder victim Hassan Baydoun is removed from a unit at the Palms Motel. Picture: Glenn Campbell

Police had the serial number of a prohibited pump-action 12-gauge shotgun used in the shootings that might have been stolen, Mr Kershaw said.

Hoffman is also from a respected local family involved in business. His brother Clint, who recently won major innovation awards for his DriveAbout app, which helps indigenous people pass driving licence theory tests, said the family was "shocked and distressed".

Police cordon off the intersection of Stuart Highway and McMinn Street where the alleged gunman was apprehended in Darwin. Picture: AAP

"I wish to express my, and my family's deepest condolences to all of those affected by those events including the families and friends of those who tragically lost their lives, the injured woman and those who came into harm's way," Clint Hoffman said.

"We are as shocked and distressed about these events as the community around us."

Ben Hoffmann has had a troubled and violent history, with links to bikie groups and crime, while he was also jailed in 1997 for bashing commercial fisherman, Stephen Kwok, over a game of pool at a Darwin pub.

Broken glass is seen at the front of the Palms Motel. Picture: Keri Megelus

Mr Kershaw said he did not believe any of the victims had such connections. Hoffmann is well known in Darwin as a "very unstable and dangerous" person of "extremes" who had spent time in jail, said Darwin resident Matt James, who was in a nearby building when the shooting occurred.