Explosion leaves man with serious burns

by NATASHA EMECK
13th Dec 2019 10:36 AM
A MAN has been hospitalised with serious burns following an "explosion" in Darwin's northern suburbs last night.

St John Ambulance regional manager Andrew Everingham said their crews responded to reports of an explosion at a residence along Falcon Ct, Wulagi at about 8pm on Thursday.

"Paramedics treated a man with serious burns and transported him through to the Royal Darwin Hospital for treatment and management of those burns," he said.

"We're unsure of the cause of the explosion at this stage, that will be a matter of investigation for NT Police."

MORE TO COME.

