Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Guests are evacuated from the Darwin CBD hotel after it was evacuated when a guest found a note in her room stating there was a bomb in the building. Picture: SUpplied
Guests are evacuated from the Darwin CBD hotel after it was evacuated when a guest found a note in her room stating there was a bomb in the building. Picture: SUpplied
News

Darwin CBD hotel evacuated after guest finds bomb threat note

JASMINE BURKE
by
9th Mar 2021 7:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DARWIN hotel on Mitchell street has been evacuated after a guest found a note in her room claiming there was a bomb in the building

The hotel was evacuated and police from the Territory Response Group cleared the building at around 6.40pm on Monday.

No bomb was found and guests returned to their rooms.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131444.

 

 

    

 

Originally published as Darwin CBD hotel evacuated after guest finds bomb threat note

More Stories

bomb threat darwin hotel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pale ale drinking session lands man in Gladstone court

        Premium Content Pale ale drinking session lands man in Gladstone court

        Crime Four cans of pale ale was enough for Daniel Willersdorf to blow over.

        Iconic Gladstone hotel to get $500k refurbishment

        Premium Content Iconic Gladstone hotel to get $500k refurbishment

        News Tenders have been called for 16 trades identified in the makeover of one of...

        Youth program shapes region’s next generation of leaders

        Premium Content Youth program shapes region’s next generation of leaders

        Education Leadership was not lacking among the region’s youth when they came together for an...

        ‘Devoted father’: Honouring the memory of CQ drowning victim

        Premium Content ‘Devoted father’: Honouring the memory of CQ drowning victim

        News The Gladstone father-of-two tragically drowned after falling overboard while...