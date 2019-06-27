Menu
Health

Baby dies from case of meningococcal

by NATASHA EMECK
27th Jun 2019 12:24 PM
A BABY has died from a case of meningococcal after being taken to Royal Darwin Hospital in critical condition

A spokeswoman from the Department of Health said the infant contracted meningococcal B and was brought to RDH in critical condition on June 13 before passing away today.

"It is requested that the privacy of the family be respected at this sad time," she said.

The case brought the total number of meningococcal infections for the NT this year to five, with the last four cases all being the W strain.

The previous cases have occurred in both the Top End and Central Australia and in both adults and children.

None of these cases have been connected.

