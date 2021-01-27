Dare to interrupt: GEA’s strong message ahead of luncheon

The 2021 International Women’s Day GEA function is on again at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre on March 8.

The 2021 International Women’s Day GEA function is on again at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre on March 8.

Dare to interrupt.

That is the theme of the Gladstone Engineering Alliance’s upcoming luncheon at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre on March 8.

GEA general manager Chantal Lane explained to The Observer what daring to interrupt, held on International Women’s Day for the second successive year, sounded like.

“We support the engineering, manufacturing and service provider industries in the wider Gladstone region,” Ms Lane said.

“While there are significant improvements in female representation in non-traditional and leadership roles, the disparity is still there.

“We want to continue the conversation to address that and keep advocating to have more representation to show youth and women short of confidence that it’s up to us.”

Worrying statistics released on Australian companies only solidify Ms Lane and GEA’s stance.

In Australian companies, only 17.1 per cent of CEOs are women.

Photos from last year’s GEA International Women’s Day Empowering Women conference at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre.

While women comprise around 47 per cent of all employees in Australia the national gender pay gap is 14 per cent, a figure that has remained the same for the past 20 years.

GEA project co-ordinator Charmaine Bennett said the keynote and panel speakers were trailblazers in their own right, all of them from different walks of life and backgrounds.

“They are women that have broken some barriers and have some lessons that they can pass onto the audience,” Ms Bennett said.

“The audience is there to support the message ‘Dare to Interrupt’ and by participating they are supporting, it is also a huge opportunity to network.

“I don’t feel women have enough of an opportunity to network and make connections.”

The Empowering Women #DaretoInterrupt luncheon will commence from 11am until 2.30pm and two keynote speakers will take the stage along with five panel speakers.

Tickets for the event will be available from the GEA website, GEA.asn.au, from tomorrow (Thursday, July 28).

