Dan's the man because in 12 months break, it was worries

BACK AND REFRESEHED: Daniel Pickels took out the PRO 4WD category in round one of the Stadium Short Course competition held at Benaraby Motorsports Complex. Pickels was also outright second across all the five categories. Matt Taylor GLA090319SCC

MOTORSPORT: After a 12-month break for the birth of his son, Daniel Pickels returned to the track with a vengeance on Saturday.

He got maximum points and first place in the PRO 4WD class in round one of the Stadium Short Course Championship at the Benaraby Motorsport Complex.

Pickels negotiated a blown disc in heat seven which meant he had to drive in 2WD mode in heats eight and nine.

Damien Cowdroy-Ling driving in the Superlite Buggy category at round 1 of the Stadium Short Course competition held at Benaraby Motorsports Complex. Matt Taylor GLA090319SCC

"Heat eight was a hard struggle after the water truck, but it was much better from heat nine,” he said.

Overnight and early-morning rain made for tricky conditions, but once the sun came out, the track dried.

"It was hard to get traction, but after about 11am or noon, the track was a lot faster and with more grip,” Pickels said.

Once the floodlights came on, Pickels said the dynamics changed.

"It's a completely different experience under lights and it brings out the shadows of the holes in the track while in the day they are hard to see,” he said.

Father of two Pickels built his blue Patrol back in 2016 and was a newcomer in this form of motorsport a year later.

But that didn't affect his performances.

"Prior to this form of motorsport, I competed in the winch category Lowmead 3 Car Challenge for 10 years,” Pickels said.

"So in 2015, I decided to change to this style of motorsport, built my car in 2016 and started racing in 2017.”

Pickels went on to produce a clean-sweep in this class and second overall.

There were several casualties from Saturday's racing but with no injuries to drivers.

"From what I've heard, less than half of the drivers across all the categories finished the final heat,” Pickels said.

He'll turn his attention to the penultimate round of the SSC on June 29, but hopes to get some practice in before then.

"I'll try to get a few khanacross events in before then,” Pickels said.

Other classes in SSC round one were Super Lite Buggies, Performance Side-By-Side, PRO Side-By-Side and Junior Side-By-Side.