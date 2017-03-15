'Dangerous': Safe place needed for Aldi pick ups

Blue and White Taxi chairman Allan Rowe says a safe pick up point needs to be designated outside Gladstone's new Aldi store.

TRAFFIC congestion outside Gladstone's new Aldi store has created a push for a safe pick up point.

Blue and White Taxi chairman Allan Rowe said a "safe place" was needed where people can be picked up and dropped off by taxis or other drivers.

Mr Rowe said he had been in discussions with Gladstone Regional Council about designating a pick up point outside the Boles/Breslin St store.

"It doesn't necessarily have to be a taxi rank, it could just be place where drivers could drive through and collect the passengers," Mr Rowe said.

"It could be for taxi drivers as well as relatives or whoever.

"The shop needs to be accessible, and they've got the ramp and lift, but there needs to be somewhere people - especially the elderly - can get to, to be collected."

Mr Rowe said it was difficult at the moment to navigate the area around the store.

"It can be a dangerous area with the traffic from the school and the shop, and we can't always pre-empt where we can stop," he said.

"What we want is a safe place where we can drop people off and pick them up again.

"I've made enquiries with council who said they'll do an inspection, and get back to me within about a week."

Aldi has been contacted but has not returned a comment at this time.