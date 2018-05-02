Dangerous fig tree to be removed from popular park

A fallen tree branch in Gladstone's Central Park was a popular sitting place for children watching the recent Anzac Day ceremonies.

A fallen tree branch in Gladstone's Central Park was a popular sitting place for children watching the recent Anzac Day ceremonies. Matt Taylor GLA300418TREE

GLADSTONE Regional Council will remove a large fig tree in Gladstone's Central Park, after a large branch fell from the tree.

The branch broke overnight on Sunday, less than a week after children were seen sitting on the branch to watch Anzac Day ceremonies.

A council spokesperson said the tree is no longer safe.

"There was some internal decay inside the fig tree but unfortunately this could not be noticed from the outside.

"It would not have been picked up in any standard tree inspection or evaluation.

"The tree has deteriorated to the extent that it poses a risk to public safety if it is not removed."

The large branch was removed by council workers yesterday, with the tree set to be removed in its entirety by the end of the month.

Gladstone Regional Council confirmed that the health of other trees in the park are not believed to be at risk to the same condition.

The tree will be replaced by another tree that will grow to become a shade tree.