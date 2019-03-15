Menu
A man has been jailed after he led police on a high-speed police chase.
Dangerous driver ups the ante in a bid to drop the cops

Chloe Lyons
15th Mar 2019 2:21 PM
IN A bid to get police off his tail, a man decided to up the ante during a car chase by driving on the wrong side of the road around blind corners.

Leslie John Noel Jarrett, 24, pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to 13 offences including dangerous operation of a vehicle, evading police, possess dangerous drugs, unlawful use of a vehicle and enter premises with intent.

The court heard Jarrett stole a car from a carport before taking police on a chase in Cooran.

He was disqualified from driving at the time and was on several community-based orders including probation.

Jarrett reached speeds of up to 100km/h and crossed double-white lines on to the wrong side of the road where he drove for about 1.5km despite the multiple blind corners.

On-coming traffic was forced to swerve to avoid him.

Lawyer Ben Rynderman told the court his client had left school in Year 10 and began using drugs intravenously in late 2018.

Jarrett had no memory of the event and was "clearly out of control", according to Mr Rynderman.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said Jarrett showed a disregard for other road users and put innocent people's lives at risk.

"You did that deliberately, knowing the marked police car would drop off," he said.

Mr Stjernqvist ordered Jarrett to a head sentence of nine months' imprisonment with a parole release date of April 30 and disqualified him from driving for three years.

