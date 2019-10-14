Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A satellite image of Tropical Cyclone Debbie, which hit the Queensland coast in March, 2017.
A satellite image of Tropical Cyclone Debbie, which hit the Queensland coast in March, 2017.
Weather

‘Dangerous cocktail’ of extreme weather looming

14th Oct 2019 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FEWER cyclones are likely to hit Queensland this summer but a "dangerous cocktail" of hot and dry weather will bring more extreme bushfires.

Bureau of Meteorology State Manager Bruce Gunn says fires remain the main concern for the rest of 2019.

The wet weather isn't tipped to arrive until late summer and much of the state might not get the much-needed rain to turn tinder-dry paddocks green again.

"The rainfall outlook is for well below normal chances of above average rainfall," he said on Monday.

"So combined with the warmer than average temperatures and the increased chance of heatwaves, on top of the last few years of rainfall deficit, it's a pretty dangerous cocktail for fire danger conditions for the rest of the year.

A satellite image of Tropical Cyclone Debbie, which hit the Queensland coast in March, 2017.
A satellite image of Tropical Cyclone Debbie, which hit the Queensland coast in March, 2017.

"Continued vigilance is going to be necessary."

Mr Gunn said the cyclone risk for this season is "slightly below average", and that it was still far too early to make any predictions about when and where they might cross the coastline.

However he warned there was no place for complacency.

"Parts of Queensland will undoubtedly experience major flooding or a tropical cyclone before the end of the 2019-2020 season," he said.

"But it only takes one event to make a significant impact on people's lives, and you need to be prepared ahead of that eventuality."

The Queensland government on Monday launched its Get Ready Week, to give residents information on how to prepare for storm season.

More Stories

editors picks queensland summer weather

Top Stories

    Gladstone’s richest and most expensive schools revealed

    premium_icon Gladstone’s richest and most expensive schools revealed

    Education Data has revealed Gladstone’s richest school rakes in more than $58.4 million in three years and parents fork out $4207 for the most expensive school.

    IN COURT: 101 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 101 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

    Woman in hospital after crash on major road

    premium_icon Woman in hospital after crash on major road

    News A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash overnight.

    Industry updated on water with opportunites for work

    premium_icon Industry updated on water with opportunites for work

    News Gladstone Area Water Board to have plenty of tender opportunities and locals can...