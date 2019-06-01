Menu
PERFORMERS: Indigenous dance group Djuki Mala
Dancing sensation attracts strong crowd

by Jessica Perkins
1st Jun 2019 12:00 PM
A CROWD of more than 300 were treated to a unique performance by the indigenous dance group Djuki Mala at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Monday evening.

Their performance involved a combination of traditional dance, pop culture and storytelling and was held as part of National Reconciliation Week celebrations.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said students from Toolooa State High School and Gladstone State High School also had the opportunity to gain insight into Djuki Mala's energetic twist on traditional storytelling by attending a workshop at Toolooa State High School.

"Not only a dance workshop, the Djuki Mala performers spoke about the importance of following your passions,” CrBurnett said.

"Council is committed to ensuring we diversify our Reconciliation Week program to be inclusive of all age groups.

"So it was fantastic to facilitate the workshop.”

Cr Burnett said following the launch of the council's inaugural Reconciliation Action Plan, these activities ensure they continued the journey to enhance and connect the partnerships and relationships with the region's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

"Council's RAP is about developing strong foundations on which to build relationships to achieve a lasting and successful investment in reconciliation,” CrBurnett said.

National Reconciliation Week runs every year from May27 to June3 and was initiated in 1996 by Reconciliation Australia.

May 27 marks the anniversary of the 1967 referendum to remove clauses in the Australian Constitution which discriminated against Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and June3 marks the anniversary of the 1992 Mabo Decision.

It gives Australians an opportunity to reflect and learn about our shared cultures and the history of our country, and encourages reconciliation activities and discussions.

