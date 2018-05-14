Dancing Queens celebrate 25 years of dance festival

READY TO DANCE; Brianna Ninness 12 and Jasmin Antoniou 12 performed at the Gladstone Dance Festival's 25th anniversary event.

READY TO DANCE; Brianna Ninness 12 and Jasmin Antoniou 12 performed at the Gladstone Dance Festival's 25th anniversary event. Mike Richards GLA130518DNCE

GLADSTONE'S convention centre was foot-loose as local dance schools assembled to battle it out on stage.

It's been 25 years since Gladstone's Dance Festival began and dancers and dance mums didn't hold back on celebrating the milestone over the weekend.

For Jasmin Antoniou, from Evole Dance, dressed head-to-toe in feline style, the toe-tapping weekend was a significant one.

"I performed my first tap solo here when I was six, so to come back six years later to dance again, it's a pretty special feeling.

"I've always loved dancing when I was little, it makes me very happy and when I'm dancing I'm in my own world and lost in the music.”

12-year-old Brianne Ninnes said her mum was her main inspiration for following dance.

"My mum Tracey was a dancer and I would like to be as good as her one day,” Brianne said.

Best friends Ava Hetherington, 10, and Charlotte Beckitt, 9, from En Pointe, have been training up to 16 hours a week.

The girls said they had practised a number of dance tricks including aerials and handsprings.

"We've been dancing together since we were four or so but we are very excited to be dancing all weekend at the festival,” Charlotte said.

Charlotte's mother Kelly Beckitt said dancing could be an expensive passion but it was worth every penny.