Dancing girls challenge NRL star’s story

Two TikTok videos have emerged of Nathan Cleary dancing with a group of girls from the same weekend the Panthers star was caught out in an Instagram photo breaking social distancing rules.

The Daily Telegraph reports the videos were shown to the NRL on Wednesday morning and the integrity unit is now investigating the footage.

The now-deleted videos come just a day after Cleary claimed the group of girls - who are his sister's friends - dropped in to his house unexpectedly for no more than 10 minutes while waiting for an Uber.

Nepean Police say Cleary won't be fined for breaching quarantine restrictions because he is the resident of the house where the photos and videos were taken, but the females are facing fines for the lockdown breach.

BREAKING. Nepean Police say that Nathan Cleary will not be fined for a breach of social distancing laws. As the occupier of the house he not has broken the law. The girls who visited the house have breached the law and they are facing fines. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine @PenrithPanthers — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) April 29, 2020

"They were drinking down the road on the street, they came by and popped in and said they were just waiting for an Uber to someone else's house," Cleary told Nine News.

"Obviously in the time that they were here, there was a photo taken.

"I had no idea about it until this morning. It would have been no longer than 10 minutes. I shouldn't have done it. I stuffed up."

Image grab from Ch 9 of NRL Penrith Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary has been caught breaking social distancing laws on Anzac Day

However, the videos of choreographed dancing call into question Cleary's original claim he had "no idea" photos were being taken of him. He was clearly a willing participant in the TikTok clips and would have known a phone was trained on him.

The 22-year-old received a $4000 fine, with another $6000 suspended after the photos showing him with at least five females were made public by Channel 9.

Cleary's fine was substantially smaller than Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr's $20,000 fines, with $30,000 suspended. Acting NRL CEO Andrew Abdo put that down to Cleary's interaction being unexpected, while Mitchell and Addo-Carr planned their trip to the Rabbitohs star's property near Taree on the NSW mid-north coast.