Dancing a family tradition

FAMILY AFFAIR: Mother and daughter Molly and Tracey Hall are preparing for this year's eisteddfod.

EISTEDDFOD season is like the grand final game for dancers.

That’s according to the mother-daughter duo ­Tracey and Molly Hall who are preparing for the Gladstone Dance Eisteddfod which begins today.

Molly, 11, will be entering into several categories in her age group while ­Tracey will perform in the ‘Mature and Motivated’ category, unique to the Gladstone event.

Students will come from all over Central Queensland and Wide Bay to ­compete in the week’s events.

“They’re not just ­competing against their own studios, they’re ­competing against students from around the state,” Mrs Hall said.

“It is their grand final, so all their handwork from the year can be showcased.”

She said the best part of the Gladstone event was the way the community rallied behind it.

Eisteddfod

When: September 21—26

Where: Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre