Dancers showcasing the Kings and Queens of Pop

PRIMED TO SHINE: Jannali Laing, Layne Schroeder, Lisa Bazuin and Lauren Porteous (rear) and Jayde Hopf, Anna Keirsnowski and Cheyenne Roebuck will be performing at the Amber Wieland Dance School Showcase at the GECC on Sunday.

GLADSTONE dance teacher Amber Wieland says dancing was a necessary skill for young men to court women "back in the day".

"In the 1950's dancing was the done thing for men," she said.

"It was the best way for them to meet women and impress them."

Ms Wieland, Director of the Amber Wieland School of Dance said the majority of her students are female but she quite enjoys teaching males.

"When boys learn to dance, it really improves their confidence," she said.

"We had four boys learn to dance this year, two young men 12 and 13 and one little fella who is four years old.

"Harley Roebuck is 16 years old and an amazing tapper with a strong masculine style.

"I've been teaching him since he was two and a half,

DANCE SHOWCASE: 16 y.o. Harley Roebuck has been dancing since he was two and half years at the Amber Wieland Dance School. Photopia Studio

Ms Wieland has been dancing all her life and and teaching others to dance since she was 15 years old.

"For the past 14 years, as well as a love of dance and arts, I've been helping children develop life skills," she said.

"There is nothing quite like ballet to develop focus, discipline and grit, which positively influences academic and daily life.

"Not only do kids do better in school, but dancing improves their posture, voice projection and social skills."

Ms Wieland said dance classes are held throughout the week at the CWA Hall in Oaka Lane.

"Dancing is extremely popular in Gladstone and we've got some very talented dancers here," she said.

"I have four wonderful student assistant teachers, Cheyenne Roebuck, Anna Keirsnowki, Lisa Bazuin, and Jayde Jopf.

"I've been teaching some of them since I was their age which is quite rewarding."

DANCE SHOWCASE: Student teachers (L-R) Anna Keirsnowki, Cheyenne Roebuck, Lisa Bazuin and Jayde Hopf will be performing at the Amber Wieland Dance School Showcase at the GECC on Sunday. Photopia Studio

This weekend the students will be highlighting their talents on stage at the GECC.

"It's our eighth annual concert showcase paying tribute to the 'Kings and Queens of Pop'," Ms Wieland said.

"We'll have 70 students aged from three to twenty performing all genres including classical ballet, tap, jazz and contemporary.

Unfortunately Harley won't be joining his fellow dancers on stage this year.

"He worked so hard this year and received Honors for his Advanced Gold tap exam in October.

"But he injured his foot a couple of weeks ago so he can't perform this weekend, he's so disappointed.

"It'd be nice if more boys, and men, learned to dance.

"We definitely need to see more blokes on stage."

To learn more about the Amber Wieland Dance School, visit their Facebook page.

Fast Facts

Amber Wieland School of Dance 'Kings and Queens of Pop'

When: December 9

Time: 3pm

Where: GECC

Tickets:

Adult - $25

Concession - $20

Child - (Under School Age) $10

Student - $15

Family Ticket - $70

Contact: 4972 2822