Dance students learn from the best

BUDDING dance performers had their chance to learn from some of the best this week as the RAW Dance Company held a workshop.

The workshop handed 30 students an excellent chance to receive guidance from the industry professionals before RAW's performance last Thursday night at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

RAW works out of Brisbane and has performed around the world, including the New York Broadway season where its performers played to sell-out crowds at the New Victory Theatre in November 2011.

One of RAW's dancers' Jack Chambers won the 2008 title in the first series of the Australian version of "So You Think You Can Dance”.

Not only do they dance, RAW performers also have a band on stage to accompany their performance.

The RAW crew were itching to perform at the GECC because its previous two locations (Proserpine and Capella) had fallen through because of the rain from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

As a result the RAW crew arrived in Gladstone one day early.

GECC marketing and sales officer Dee Dalton said that the free workshop, held in En Pointe Dance Studio at Gladstone Uniting Church, was a part of their national Untapped! tour.

"The workshop explored the different styles within the show including a percussion/rhythmic demonstration and games, along with beginner choreography in either hip hop, jazz, tap, body percussion or flamenco,” she said.

RAW is currently on a 14-leg tour of regional Queensland.