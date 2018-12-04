Dance group well prepared for Brisbane's main stage

RIVERSTAGE READY: Back (L to R): Tayla Bullen, Jade McErlain, Tia Bell, Sienna Falconer. Middle (L to R): Zoe Morgan, Charlize Heymer, Brooke Holloway, Jaymie Cope, Lara Maxwell. Front (L to R): Taylah Jarram, Indi Rayner, Layni Mallie-Roberts, Holly Aitenbichler. Absent: Madison McKenna, Rylee Thorogood. Dance Kix is sending a group to perform at the 2018 Lord Mayor's Christmas Carols in Brisbane.

RIVERSTAGE READY: Back (L to R): Tayla Bullen, Jade McErlain, Tia Bell, Sienna Falconer. Middle (L to R): Zoe Morgan, Charlize Heymer, Brooke Holloway, Jaymie Cope, Lara Maxwell. Front (L to R): Taylah Jarram, Indi Rayner, Layni Mallie-Roberts, Holly Aitenbichler. Absent: Madison McKenna, Rylee Thorogood. Dance Kix is sending a group to perform at the 2018 Lord Mayor's Christmas Carols in Brisbane. Contributed

AN AWARD-winning Gladstone dance school will take its talent to Brisbane this weekend when they perform in front of thousands at the 2018 Lord Mayor's Christmas Carols.

Dance Kix will have a close-knit team of 15 dancers perform on Riverstage at the City Botanic Gardens on Saturday night.

The group will form part of the pre-concert entertainment before the main event at 7pm and Dance Kix creative director Donna Hann hopes they can produced an eye-catching display to be seen on the Channel 9 broadcast.

"They (Channel 9) don't promise you anything but they give you the guideline that there may be a possibility you will be (on TV)," she said.

Ms Hann said it would be an amazing experience for the girls to perform in front of thousands.

"They're so excited and they've been working really hard," she said.

"We've been doing some local performances around the community over the last couple of weeks and each time they are performing in front of an audience they keep getting better and better and their confidence is lifting.

"I'm really confident that on stage they are going to represent Gladstone really well - I'm so excited for them."

Local performances included the PCYC Markets, Sunday's Gladstone Regional Council Christmas Street Party and an impromptu performance at Stockland Gladstone last Thursday.

It should hold them in good stead when they hit the Riverstage.

"I've been trying to season them ready for the big stage because it's in front of thousands of people and the scale - I don't think until we get there and look around - we're not going to know the reality of what were about to do," Ms Hann said.

Ms Hann wanted to thank Santos GLNG for sponsoring the trip plus the work of parents who raised funds through their own committee.