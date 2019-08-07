Menu
Taon Mulcahy (right) suffered a range of injuries after he was punched on a Noosa dance floor.
Crime

Dance floor assault case may hinge on booze impact

Sherele Moody
by
7th Aug 2019 2:03 PM | Updated: 2:03 PM
A MAN found guilty of randomly punching a Sunshine Coast teenager on a dance floor wants his conviction quashed based on his drunkenness and the impact that had on his memory when interviewed by police in the hours after the attack.

A jury in May convicted 20-year-old Steven Michael Newbould over an assault on Taon Mulcahy on the dancefloor of Noosa's Rolling Rock on March 25, 2018.

Newbould claimed during his trial that he was acting in self-defence when he hit Mr Mulcahy, causing a fractured nose and upper jaw and damaged teeth.

Newbould on Wednesday asked the Queensland Court of Appeal to overturn the conviction, saying the trial judge should have placed more emphasis on how his intake of multiple drinks including rum would have impacted his memory.

The Appeal judges heard police spoke to Newbould about 40 minutes after the incident and it was clear to them he was extremely intoxicated.

The court also heard this level of drunkenness must have had dampened his recall of the night's event.

The appeal judges will also consider whether or not the trial judge was correct in his summing up of the laws surrounding the legal requirements regarding a defence of acting in self-defence.

The judgment will be delivered on a future date. - NewsRegional

