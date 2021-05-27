Menu
Acting Premier James Merlino has announced a seven day lockdown across Victoria. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw
News

Dan Andrews eyeing return to work

by Anthony Piovesan
27th May 2021 1:04 PM | Updated: 1:40 PM

Premier Daniel Andrews could return to work next month, his second-in-command, Acting Premier James Merlino, has said.

Mr Andrews’s impending return to lead Victoria after falling down stairs and injuring his back at a Morning Peninsula holiday home in March comes as the state enters its fourth major lockdown in 12 months.

Mr Merlino announced a seven-day lockdown across Victoria – expected to end on June 3 at 11.59pm – after a cluster of infections in the northern suburbs of Melbourne grew to 26 overnight.

Mr Merlino said he had spoken to Mr Andrews on Thursday morning and said his recovery was “going well” when questioned about his return.

“This was a nasty incident – fractured ribs, fractured vertebrae – (he was) very lucky,” he said.

“A very nasty injury and a long recovery. Anyone who has had a major back injury knows the duration, the pain of that recovery, but he is going well – he is walking.”

Acting Premier James Merlino answers questions about when Premier Daniel Andrews could be back. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty
Mr Merlino referenced a statement the Premier put out in early May when he detailed hopes about being back in June.

“That will be subject to his doctor’s advice, but he is going well,” Mr Merlino told reporters on Thursday morning.

Mr Andrews suffered broken ribs and spinal damage after falling on wet stairs while staying at the holiday home and has been off work since March 9.

Daniel Andrews suffered broken ribs and spinal damage after falling on wet stairs. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty
He was released from hospital on March 15, about a week after he fell.

At the time of the fall, the Premier issued a statement revealing he had been admitted to intensive care.

He narrowly avoided needing to have serious spinal surgery.

