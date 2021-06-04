Damning vision in AFL Covid breach

The Crows returned to Adelaide ahead of their round 12 clash with the Magpies. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Kelly Barnes

Vision has emerged of two Adelaide Crows players without face masks on a flight home from Sydney last weekend.

The images of former captain Taylor Walker and defender Luke Brown were released by the Nine Network on Friday, hours after the Adelaide Crows requested the AFL investigate claims of an alleged Covid-19 breach aboard the flight.

On Friday morning, the club issued a statement which said “several players and staff” allegedly did not wear masks on a flight from Sydney to Adelaide last Sunday.

As of January this year, the wearing of face masks is compulsory in all Australian airport terminals and on domestic commercial flights.

“The Club also acknowledges the government requirement for people to wear masks in airports and on all domestic commercial flights to minimise the risk of transmission of COVID-19,” the club’s statement read.

“Our coaches, players and staff understand it is a privilege to be playing football during these times, as well as the need to adhere to protocols and guidance from health authorities.

“The Club is fully cooperating with the League and awaits the findings of the investigation.”

Adelaide’s statement did not specify which players are alleged not to have been wearing face masks on the flight.

“Currently, the AFL is aware of the matter and is looking into it,” a representative for the AFL told NCA NewsWire on Friday afternoon.

The Crows had been in the Harbour City for their relocated clash with Richmond but flew home afterwards to prepare for their round 12 match against the Magpies.

The South Australian government waited until Wednesday to give Collingwood the green light to enter the state as Victoria continues to battle its latest outbreak of Covid-19.

Including players and coaching staff, only 35 club employees will be permitted to enter Adelaide for the game and will do so via a chartered flight.

