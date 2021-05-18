Dametto calls out Premier to end crime ‘nightmare’

'You reap what you sow' when you elect governments 'soft' on crime: Gleeson

A NORTH Queensland MP has called on the Premier to take "drastic action" to end Townsville's crime "nightmare".

Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto aired his concerns in a letter to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, saying she needed to hold a "public meeting" to explain exactly how she will fix the city's issues.

Townsville Police have been inundated by car thefts and break-ins committed by a group of juvenile offenders over the last fortnight, who have left innocent drivers injured, rammed cars off the road and even pushed a vehicle into the Ross River.

So far, nine people have been arrested over the carnage, but Mr Dametto said the state needed to do more.

A vehicle was rammed by a stolen car in Townsville last week.

"We have already had deaths caused as a result of such activity and residents are at breaking point. Lives are being destroyed," Mr Dametto said.

"The juveniles who commit these crimes do not fear the consequences that exist under the current legislation, even after the amendments your government passed for the Youth Justice Act in April."

Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto has written to the Premier calling for her to act quickly to stop crime in Townsville.

Mr Dametto said residents had contacted his office who had "completely lost confidence" in the government's ability to solve the youth crime problem.

"The city is under siege by a group of juvenile offenders who are wreaking daily havoc on the community through their actions.

"I am therefore appealing to you as the leader of our state to take drastic action and address the people of Townsville at a public meeting to explain what actions your government will take to end this nightmare being endured by law- abiding citizens."

