UPDATE: Gladstone out of firing line for severe thunderstorm

Mount Larcom was shrouded with early morning cloud on 7 October, 2018.

UPDATE 3.40pm: GLADSTONE is out of the firing line for the damaging winds and hail that Bureau of Meteorology earlier warned could be bound for the region.

In an updated weather warning, BoM said affected areas of the forecast severe thunderstorm include Calliope, Marlborough and Miriam Vale.

They said earlier this afternoon 2cm hail was observed at Gracemere, near Rockhampton.

EARLIER 2.20pm: THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Gladstone, Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Calliope and Byfield.

The BoM has warned the storms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones.

Meteorologist Lauren Pattie said there were three storms within central Queensland at the moment, and all had the potential to turn "severe".

"There is potential for damaging winds and large hail with those storms over the next few hours," she said.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Gladstone region. Bureau of Meteorology

Ms Pattie said the rainfall was not expected to be heavy, with the main concern being the wind strength and potential for hail.

The storm is the result of an upper trough sitting over Gladstone at the moment in what she described as "typical Spring weather".

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people they should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:05 pm.