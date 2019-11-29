Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Damaging storms for Qld this weekend

Michael Doyle
by and Michael Doyle
29th Nov 2019 2:42 PM

Large hail and damaging wind gusts have been forecast for Queensland this weekend - but there will be little rain to ease the harsh drought or threat from bushfires.

Storms across the southern inland and northwestern parts of the state are forecast for Friday afternoon and into Saturday, with the system pushing east on Sunday.

Southeast Queensland could endure a rough Sunday with large hail possible, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's Jess Gardner.

"A surface trough down in southwest Queensland is building moisture on the eastern side and an upper feature is providing instability, bringing the chance of severe storms," Ms Gardner told reporters on Friday.

Unfortunately, there will be no reprieve for those suffering from the drought or bushfires.

Little rain is forecast to fall, with Ms Gardner saying the tail-end of the weather system will bring increased temperatures and hot, gusty winds.

"As temperatures start to warm through the weekend we are looking at temperatures being up to six degrees above average," Ms Gardner said.

The north of the state will experience heatwave conditions, with the fire danger expected to rise early next week.

- with AAP

editors picks heatwave queensland storms weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Opportunity to help in reconciliation

        premium_icon Opportunity to help in reconciliation

        News GLADSTONE Regional Council is currently seeking expressions of interest for a Reconciliation Action Plan Reference Group

        Tickets available to see Queens Rise in Gladstone

        premium_icon Tickets available to see Queens Rise in Gladstone

        News Viral mummy blogger Constance Hall is here on Monday night

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        GRAND OPENING: Crazy Clark’s returns in CQ

        premium_icon GRAND OPENING: Crazy Clark’s returns in CQ

        News The rebirth of Crazy Clark’s is one sleep away for Central Queensland customers